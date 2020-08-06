4-H UNITY Endicott’s Financial Literacy Training—Pandemic Style!

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

As part of 4-H UNITY’s (Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth) summer programming, the

UNITY Endicott CYFAR team from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Broome County needed to

get creative. Their challenge? How to have a financial literacy training for youth and parents during

COVID-19, have lunch “together” and make it an enjoyable, team building and educational experience for all amid sheltering in place, social distancing and health/safety mandates? The UNITY Endicott team found a way!

Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union (FCU) and Taste NY at CCE Broome, Kelly Mabee, UNITY project coordinator and Cindi Conway (photo above), UNITY parent coordinator, took lunch orders from all the UNITY Teen Leaders and their parents/guardians. Taste NY prepared made-to-order sandwiches using the farm-fresh, New York State products featured at Taste NY. Kelly and Cindi then delivered the lunches along with information ‘goodie bags’ from Visions FCU (pictured above) to each of the UNITY Teen Leaders’ homes, while Asia Ambler, UNITY program assistant, managed the Zoom platform and helped the Visions Financial Wellness Officer, Colleen Barton, facilitate the financial literacy training.

For participating in the financial literacy training, each of the UNITY Teen Leaders will be able to open a savings account at the credit union with an automatic ‘head-start’ of $25 in the account, as a gift from Visions FCU.

Now that’s a success for all—pandemic style!



4-H UNITY is part of the Children, Youth and Families At-Risk (CYFAR) Program. UNITY Teen Leaders

gain leadership and workforce development skills as their community projects, job shadowing and

internships provide opportunities for real-world skill application, and prepare them for college, careers and citizenship. UNITY is being conducted in Endicott and Rochester by CCE of Broome County and CCE Monroe County, respectively, in close partnership with New York State 4-H, Cornell University. The project is supported by Smith Lever funds, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, DC.