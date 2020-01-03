3rd Annual Drag Brunch at Binghamton JCC Benefits Local LGBTQ+ Youth

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding it’s 3rd Annual Drag Me to Brunch event, “Bubbe’s Boozey Brunch” on Sunday, January 12th, 2019.

Doors open at 11:00 AM, with a catered brunch and the sale of $2 mimosas starting at 11:30, and the show starting at noon. Limited tickets are on sale at the JCC Main Office for $20 each.

The $20 entrance fee includes brunch and admission to the performance; purchases at the bar are extra. Event-themed t-shirts will be on sale at the door for an additional $20. ID will be required for entry, and all who attend must purchase a ticket prior to the event.

The show will feature several local drag performers, including Queen of the House, Peaches Éclair, and other performers DeDe Kupps, Dusty Boxx, Peaches Monroe Sedgwick, Paris LuRux, Sydney Gorgeous, and India Bombay, and will be hosted by Katrina.

Our generous sponsors include David Scott Salon, RentBing, Mark & Susan Walker, Sima & Neil Auerbach and Jablon Studios.

We will be accepting sponsors leading up to the event – individual and business sponsors will receive tickets and recognition with their sponsorships.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit Binghamton’s Identity Youth Center.

Identity Youth Center is an organization dedicated to giving a safe space to local LGBTQ+ youth, providing educational resources and a sense of community to teens and young adults.

For more information about Bubbe’s Boozey Brunch, JCC’s Adult Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way of Broome County and the Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton, that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, or sexual orientation. Financial assistance is offered to all who qualify as long as funds are available.