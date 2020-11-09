36th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Take-Out Dinner

OXFORD – The Oxford and McDonough Communities are invited to the 36th annual Free Thanksgiving take-out dinner, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 26. This event invites all persons, on this family day of giving thanks, for pre-ordered dinner pick-ups only at St. Paul’s.

Since 1984, the Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford and St. Joseph’s Church have sponsored their Thanksgiving Dinner. This year, however, they’re at a new location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House at 34 Main Street. Pre-ordered pick-ups will be in the rear of the Parish House. (There will be no dining-in this year.)

You must pre-order by Monday, November 16 by calling Sue at (607) 316-3465.

Home deliveries to shut-ins, Oxford area only, please contact: Barb (607) 843-9329. Home deliveries to shut-ins in McDonough, call Donna at (607) 647-5659.

Volunteers are needed to assist in serving and in the kitchen. For more information on volunteering contact Audrey Johnson at 843-6249. Free will donations will be accepted at the NBT Bank in Oxford. Thank you in advance for your support!