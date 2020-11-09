36th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Take-Out Dinner

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD – The Oxford and McDonough Communities are invited to the 36th annual Free Thanksgiving take-out dinner, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 26. This event invites all persons, on this family day of giving thanks, for pre-ordered dinner pick-ups only at St. Paul’s.

Since 1984, the Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford and St. Joseph’s Church have sponsored their Thanksgiving Dinner. This year, however, they’re at a new location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House at 34 Main Street. Pre-ordered pick-ups will be in the rear of the Parish House. (There will be no dining-in this year.)

You must pre-order by Monday, November 16 by calling Sue at (607) 316-3465. 

Home deliveries to shut-ins, Oxford area only, please contact: Barb (607) 843-9329. Home deliveries to shut-ins in McDonough, call Donna at (607) 647-5659.

Volunteers are needed to assist in serving and in the kitchen. For more information on volunteering contact Audrey Johnson at 843-6249. Free will donations will be accepted at the NBT Bank in Oxford. Thank you in advance for your support!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election

Local News

More Local News