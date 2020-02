From the offices of Good Shepard Fairview Home:

Binghamton, NY – On Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 7:00pm, in the Town Hall/Auditorium at Good Shepherd Fairview Home, 80 Fairview Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904 we will be hosting an exhibit by Two Rivers Photography entitled “Everyday Living”.

There will be entertainment and light refreshments.

Please join us!