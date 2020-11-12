29th Annual ‘Ms. Orange Fan’ fundraiser goes virtual

From the Make-A-Wish Central New York:

Calling all Syracuse University Basketball fans! Make-A-Wish Central New York, in conjunction with S.U. Men’s Basketball and Coach Jim and Juli Boeheim, is staging its 29th annual Ms. Orange Fan® event as a virtual experience open to all – men as well as women!

On Saturday, Dec. 5th, participants will enjoy a virtual one-hour fundraiser for local wishes that features their favorite players and coaches and opportunities to win an exclusive 30-minute video meeting with them.

Additionally, participants will be able to purchase event merchandise, 50-50 raffle tickets, Henry Wilson Jewelers raffle tickets, as well as bid on silent auction items, high-end baskets, and a wine pull. Those who register in advance as $75 and up sponsors will be given exclusive opportunities to shop, bid and buy prior to the event.

The Ms. (and Mr.) Orange Fan Virtual Evening takes place Saturday, Dec. 5th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and registration is required. Registration is free – just go to www.MsOrange.GiveSmart.com and follow the prompts. Once participants are registered, they’ll receive updates and, closer to Dec. 5th, an event link will be sent.

Initiated in 1991 by Coach Boeheim, Ms. Orange Fan has historically been ladies-only. The event has raised more than $1.5 million in support of wishes for local, critically ill children. To ensure

the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event will be virtual and, for this year only, open to all.

Make-A-Wish Central New York extends sincere thanks to the Boeheims, S.U. Men’s Basketball, and lead sponsor Manny’s for making the event possible. Questions about the 2020 Ms. Orange event may be directed to tmorgan@cny.wish.org. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit cny.wish.org.

PHOTO Caption:

Syracuse University Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim and Juli Boeheim are pictured with wish kid Sophiona at the 2019 Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon. The Boeheims helped surprise Sophiona by letting her know her wish to go to Walt Disney World had been granted.

About Make-A-Wish Central New York

Make-A-Wish Central New York is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Part of a global wish-granting organization, Make-A-Wish Central New York was founded in 1985 and has granted more than 1,900 life-changing wishes for local children. The organization believes in the transformative joy a wish can bring and is committed to reaching every eligible child within its 15-county footprint, which includes Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins counties. This year marks Make-A-Wish Central New York’s 35th year as a chapter. With more than 200 wishes in process, the organization needs the support of generous community and corporate partners more than ever before. To lend support or learn more, visit cny.wish.org.