From the Chenango Arts Council:

Norwich NY – For 25 years, artist instructor June Tyler has shared the art of papermaking with her students at her studio, Pondside Pulp and Paper. Now, they are coming together in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries to exhibit of some of the pieces created during this time.

25 Years of Papermaking at June Tyler’s Studio: Pondside Pulp and Paper will open on Friday, June 16, 2021 at 5:30 pm with a public reception. 2D art and sculpture of all sizes will be on display made by Tyler and her many students.

“I’m so proud of the variety of the work submitted.” Says Tyler. “We’ve got artist books, prints, pulp paintings, encaustic works, even lamps!”

A college level teacher, Tyler taught paper and printmaking at Hartwick College from 2001-2014, retiring from SUNY at Oneonta in 2017. She leads papermaking workshops throughout the Northeast, including at her Pondside Pulp and Paper Studio every summer through early fall and has participated in many solo and group shows.

The exhibit will run from July 16 -30, closing at noon on the last day. Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception, including treats donated by from the Cottage Bakery, operating out of The Artist’s Palette in Norwich NY.

Chenango Arts Council is also pleased to announce that a demonstration video shot at Pondside Pulp and Paper and starring Tyler will debut the day of the opening reception on their Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/chenangoartscouncil/. This is part of the Arts Council’s free, monthly virtual events sponsored by NBT Bank, featuring artist members from CAC’s Arts Catalog. More information about upcoming programing and the Arts Catalog can be found at ChenangoArts.org.

The Chenango Arts Council is located at 27 West Main Street, Norwich NY 13815. Any questions may be directed to info@chenangoarts.org or their 607-336-2787 telephone number.