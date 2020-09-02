22 Graduate from Greater Binghamton’s Community Leadership Program, BLI, on September 9

From the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, twenty-two area business people will graduate as members of the Broome Leadership Institute (BLI) Class of 2020 at a dinner and ceremony, which will be held at The Binghamton Country Club. The BLI Class of 2020 will represent the 33rd graduating class of the program! The class finished their program in March, however the celebration was delayed due to COVID-19.

Broome Leadership Institute (BLI) is a six month community leadership program, sponsored by the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program (GBEOP), an affiliate organization of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. The six-month program is designed to develop enthusiastic and well-informed leaders who are committed to making positive contributions to the community. A select number are chosen for each class, which runs from September through March with two full-day sessions each month.

Each session provides a behind the scenes look at our community learning how it works, who makes it work, what problems we face and learning how and where we can help. Sessions are designed to immerse participants in the topic of the day by holding the session at an appropriate site and inviting key people in that topic area to be presenters.

Topics covered include: Arts, Board Development, Chamber of Commerce, Community Insight, Current Issues, Courts and the Penal System, Diversity, Education, Economic Development, Ethics, Government, Innovation, Leadership, Health Care, Human/Social Services, Media.

The benefits are tremendous: meeting with key decision-makers face-to-face; gaining a broader understanding of the issues affecting life in our region; learning new skills and making invaluable professional contacts; gaining the knowledge, experience and contacts needed to make a positive difference in our community; and experiencing fun along the way.

EVENT: BLI Class of 2020 Graduation

DATE/TIME: Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. (Dinner at 6:00 p.m.; Program at 6:30 p.m.)

LOCATION: Binghamton Country Club, 1401 Robinson Hill Road, Endwell,

NY CLASS MEMBERS:

Kristina Albrecht, Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society

Dan Barnett, Chiropractor, Barnett Chiropractic

Angelo Catalano, Associate Attorney, Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP

Erin Cummings, Special Counsel, Hinman, Howard & Kattell, LLP

Kyle Davis, Government Relations and Public Policy Specialist, Greater Binghamton

Chamber of Commerce

Laura Dionisio, Member, STYP and Junior League; Sr. Systems Engineer, BAE

Systems

Lisa Donovan, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lourdes Hospital

Christina Fraser, Contact Center Operations Manager, Visions FCU

Andrea Gregori, Artistic Director, Theatre Street Productions

Thomas Guillon, Assistant Director, Broome-Tioga BOCES\South Central Regional

Information Center

Jake Haddock, Sales & Marketing Manager, Four Square TRE

Rebecca Harris, Contract Specialist, Broome-Tioga Workforce NY

Kadidiatou Keita, Clinician, LMSW for The Sunrise Center, The Children’s of Wyoming Conference

Alexa Langeland, Owner, Alexa Langeland-State Farm Agent

Michelle McCabe-Szczepanski, Associate Attorney, Levene Gouldin & Thompson,

LLP

Ryan Metz, Analyst, Mirabito Power & Gas LLC

Mary Nolan, Project Specialist, The Raymond Corporation

Stephanie Rivero, Software Engineer, IBM

Kristin Saunders, System Director, Procurement Services, United Health Services Hospitals Inc

Nicole Travis, Office Administrator, SERVPRO of Broome, Tompkins, Tioga, Elmira/Chemung, Watkins Glen & Schuyler Counties

Jackie Watson, Vice President, Relationship Manager, Business Banking, M&T Bank

Gina Weisberg, Director of Social Services, United Methodist Homes