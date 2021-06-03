211 Susquehanna River Region Now Offering Texting Feature to Support the Community

From The United Way of Broome County:

The United Way of Broome County’s 211 Susquehanna River Region Information and Referral Contact Center is a lifeline for the community. 211 Susquehanna River Region is an accredited service that was designed as a one-stop shop for individuals in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego & Tioga Counties to seek information. And during disasters, 211 becomes a central hub, providing information on how to give and get help.

By texting your Zip Code to 898211, individuals will be immediately connected to an Information & Referral Specialist that can assist with a variety of needs, including: housing, utilities, food, elder services, and other critical needs. The 211 Susquehanna River Region text-line also offers immediate help for individuals who are dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, family violence, or any situation that overwhelms their ability to cope.

Texting is available Monday – Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. The service is available in English. 898211 is not a substitute for 9-1-1 (emergency services), 4-1-1 (telephone directory assistance) or other specialized hotlines or automated recordings. For more information, call 211 or visit www.helpme211.org.

“The text message feature is one more way United Way of Broome County and 211 Susquehanna River Region is engaging the community and responding to rapidly growing need,” shared LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County. “Oftentimes, residents find it difficult to place a call or access a system online, so sending a text message allows them to communicate in another way. 211 has always been a one-stop resource for obtaining information and referrals to thousands of state and local health and human service programs. Now, accessing help is faster and easier than ever.”

“211 has always been a one-stop resource for obtaining information and referring people to state and local health and human service programs,” shared 211 Susquehanna River Region Director, Candace Gregory. “It is a critical resource for thousands of families every year, and we want to make sure it is available in as many ways as possible. The text message service is a way for us to address the needs of our community rapidly; we’ve been anticipating the launch of this service and we are excited to see the impact it makes in our region.”