FROM: The Vestal Public Library

On July the 10, the Vestal Public Library in conjunction with the Vestal Museum will be hosting the 2021 Summer Art Festival.

The Art Festival will run from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM with a variety of activities and events scheduled.

Highlights from the day: a local artisan market, a Juried Art Show & reception (in which the top prize wins $400.00), and Family Crafting Event.

2021 Summer Art Festival Schedule of Events

9 AM – 1:00 PM – Vestal Farmers Market (Upper Parking Lot/ FM Square)

9 AM – 2:00 PM – VPL Artisan’s Market (Outside Around VPL Building)

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Poetry Reading (Vestal Museum)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – VPL Art Opening & Reception

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Second Saturday