2021 New York’s Rodeo Royalty have been crowned

From Miss Rodeo New York, Inc:

Miss Rodeo New York, Inc. is proud to announce their titleholders for the 2021 year: Lil Miss Rodeo New York, Leah Rose Griffith of Whitney Point, New York; Miss Teen Rodeo New York, Taylor Hagquist of Endicott, New York; and Miss Rodeo New York, Madalynn Jurenko of Central Square, New York.

The girls were crowned at the Miss Rodeo New York Pageant held this year at the M & R Ranch in Lisle, New York on October 24th, 2020. The horsemanship portion of the competition was held at Oakwood Manor in Binghamton, New York earlier that morning. This was the first year the pageant was held in the southern tier, due to the cancellation of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo in Glens Falls that the pageant typically runs in conjunction with.

Each contestant was scored by a panel of judges on appearance, personality, horsemanship, speech, a written test, and photogenics. The contestants competed for a Spirit Award by obtaining donations and a People’s Choice contest on Facebook prior to the pageant. The contestants voted on the winner of Miss Congeniality.

Pageant judges included Kurt Warner of NY, Alana Roth of PA, and Karleen DuMond of NY. Photogenic judges were Hannah Leib of Washington and Kayla Seaman of Montana. Sponsors include Cowgirl Couture, Coyote Fields Leather, Oakwood Manor, Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Pix in the Park, Rowdy Silver, Windey Acres Tack Box, Clearbrook Tack, Country Side Blossoms, Cowgirl Creations, Fancy Cowgirl Designs, Hold It Magnetic Numbers, Mitchell’s Western Wear, MK with Misty Lynn, M&R Ranch Wedding Venue Barn, and Poulin Feeds.

Category winners were as follows: People’s Choice- Leah Rose Griffith, Photogenic – Ericka Vrooman, Personality – Madalynn Jurenko, Appearance – Leah Rose Griffith, Horsemanship – Madalynn Jurenko, Speech – Madalynn Jurenko, Spirit Winner – Leah Rose Griffith, Written Test – Taylor Hagquist, Miss Congeniality – Madalynn Jurenko.

Madalynn Jurenko, Miss Rodeo New York will represent New York at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 28 – December 5, 2021 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

It is the mission of Miss Rodeo New York, Inc. to select quality role models of Integrity, Good Will, and Leadership to promote the western way of life, professional rodeo, agriculture, and the great state of New York.