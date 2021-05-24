2021 Concerts in the Park put on by the Tioga Arts Council

From the Tioga Arts Council:

It’s back! Beginning on Wednesday, June 30, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will kick off its six-part summer Concerts in the Park series. Every Wednesday night at Hickories Park in Owego, you can enjoy free live music!

Concert Schedule

THE KIRBY BAND – FIREWORKS – 9:30 June 30, from 7:30 – 9:30 pm

J FLOYD AND THE GRAVE SITTERS July 7, from 7 – 9 pm

THE JAZZHAPPENSBAND July 14, from 7 – 9 pm

SIMMERIN’ STEW July 21, from 7 – 9 pm

THE NATE GROSS BAND July 28, from 7 – 9 pm

UNITY GROUP August 4, from 7 – 9 pm

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, all concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street in Owego. This decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s email, website, and social media.

COVID-19

Due to the changing nature of COVID-19 and to assure the safety of all attendees, TAC will continue to adhere to CDC recommendations and provide updates regarding this event via email, website, and social media.

We look forward to gathering with our amazing community once again. Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic, kick back, and enjoy live music this summer.

A SPECIAL THANKS

Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.