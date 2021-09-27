2021 Broome County Parks 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Details Announced

From The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services:

TOWN OF DICKINSON – The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services has announced details of the Broome County Parks 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event, taking place in the west parking lot at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson on Sunday, October 17th, 2021.

This year’s event will take place from 11:00a.m.- 1:00p.m.

Upon arriving to the event, Broome County Parks staff and Broome Security will direct traffic through the park where local businesses, organizations, agencies, and non-profits will set-up in the west parking lot of Otsiningo Park. Participants, both handing out and receiving candy, are encouraged to wear masks.

We are seeking local businesses, organizations, non-profits and clubs to participate in decorating their trunks and providing candy and/or treats for the “trunk or treaters”. For registration information and rules visit www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/trunkortreat.

Admission is free! This is a family-friendly event that welcomes our community to come together and celebrate the fall season.

More information may be found at www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/trunkortreat or by calling (607)778-2193.