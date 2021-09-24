2021 4-County Farm Trail Guide Presented by Senator Fred Akshar, Senator Peter Oberacker and Cornell Cooperative Extension

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

Come visit our new farm! Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County recently bought an amazing 107-acre farm complete with an indoor riding arena, covered play space, ponds, trails and fields. We invite you to visit our new community farm in Candor during the Four County Farm Tour weekend, October 2nd and 3rd, 10 am to 4 pm. This is your opportunity to see the farm and share your ideas for the community farm—the possibilities are limitless!

There will be tours of the farm, riding arena and barns, activities and a small farmers’ market, crafts, and more. Come with your whole family and be a part of this new community farm!

After you visit our new farm, you can continue on the Four County Farm Trail and visit Side Hill Acres goat dairy farm in Candor, and then wrap up your farm tour with a visit to Iron Kettle Farm. More information: http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/events/2021/10/02/cce-tioga-farm-open-house and attached brochure.