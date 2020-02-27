From the Tioga Arts Council:



Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to announce its 2020 March Exhibition, The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement & Its Legacy. The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, March 6, from 5 – 8 p.m. at 179 Front Street in Owego.



The title is adapted from poem “Käthe Kollwitz” by Muriel Rukeyser.



What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life?

The world would split open “Come to celebrate. Come to find what happens when many women speak many truths. To find you are not alone. To challenge old ideas. To expand your horizons.



Come with open eyes, open heart, open mind. Come to celebrate. There are more than 166 million females in this country – each with a unique fingerprint and a unique set of experiences.



We spring from different DNA. We are raised by parents who bring their own history to bear upon who we become. Countless factors influence how we see the world and how the world sees us. Similarities and differences.



Bonds that draw us together, divisions that tear us apart. Diverse, interesting, and extremely thought-provoking, this high energy exhibit has much to say and speaks from many perspectives, in many styles.



A feast for the eyes, food for thought, and fodder for discussion.” To read the full review by Ronnie Vuolo, click HERE.



On Thursday, March 19, we will also host a free Artist Panel at 7 p.m. at TAC. There, you can meet some of the contributing artists, learn about their work, and ask questions. The exhibition will be open March 6 – 28, Tues. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment.



A SPECIAL THANKS

This exhibition is graciously supported by NYS Women Inc. – Susquehanna Chapter, a non- profit organization dedicated to developing women personally, professionally, and politically.



ABOUT NYS Women Inc. – Susquehanna Chapter

– We give out monthly grants up to $200 to women who are in furthering their career with an online class, seminar, books, certification or renewal of a certification.



– We give out two $1,000 Women Helping Women Scholarships to Women 18 or older who are seeking to further their career, make a career change or get a degree through higher education, conferences, professional exams the two scholarships are awarded in the spring.



– We serve the community with the Bi-annual AMBA Wellness programs, which we have been providing for the past 48 years.



– We partner with other local organizations to bring awareness to women’s issues



– We showcase local women at our monthly dinner and programs