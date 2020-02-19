2020 March Exhibition: The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Womens’ Rights Movement & Its Legacy.

From The Tioga Arts Council:

“What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open”



Tioga County, NY – From poem Käthe Kollwitz by Muriel Rukeyser, The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement & Its Legacy is Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC juried March art exhibition. The show will open on Friday, March 6, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego.



This poem not only celebrates an important female artist and activist, Käthe Kollwitz, but it also acknowledges the need to tell truths, to share stories, and to make art in order to change the world. 2020 is a seminar year; it marks the 100th Anniversary of the Passage of the 19th Amendment.

To honor the occasion, TAC put out a call for entries – for men and women – to create art that tells truths, shares stories, and creates opportunities for dialogue around the American women’s experience. In addition to the exhibition, there will also be a FREE ARTIST PANEL on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego



A SPECIAL THANKS

This exhibition is graciously supported by NYS Women Inc. – Susquehanna Chapter,

a non- profit organization dedicated to developing women personally, professionally, and politically.



The World Split Open will be on display at TAC from March 6 – 28 on T. – Sat. 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment.