2020 Joyce K.L. Smith Environmental Photography Show Opening on October 3rd

From the Broome County Environmental Management Council:

We are pleased to announce the opening of the 2020 Joyce KL Smith Environmental

Photography Show on Saturday October 3rd at the Taste NY Store at Cornell Cooperative

Extension of Broome County, located at 840 Upper Front Street in Dickinson. The exhibit is a

display of winning and honorable mention photographs from the Broome County Environmental

Management Council’s Photography Competition and will be open through the end of October.



This competition aims to celebrate and showcase the beauty of Broome County’s natural

environment through photos in the categories of Plant Life, Animal Life and Natural

Landscapes. This year’s show highlights our theme “Earth Day Every Day” in honor of this

year’s 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, with a special honor given to a photo that illustrates the

theme.



Members of the public may visit the exhibit anytime during Taste NY store hours, 8am-5pm on

weekdays, and 8am-2pm on Saturdays. Those visiting must wear a mask and social distance

while at the exhibit. While there, help support local farms and artisans with a visit to the Taste

NY store and the neighboring Broome County Regional Farmers Market.



This program would not be possible without the contributions of our partners and sponsors:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Sierra Club, New York Forest Owners

Association, Beyond the Print, and A Frame Shoppe.



The event is held in honor of Joyce KL Smith, a longtime EMC member and local leader for the

environment. All proceeds of the competition go to the Joyce Smith Memorial Fund, which is

dedicated to furthering environmental education and enhancing environmental quality.

For more information, please visit www.gobroomecounty.com/emc or contact the Environmental

Management Council at 607-778-2375, weekdays.