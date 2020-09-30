2020 Joyce K.L. Smith Environmental Photography Show Opening on October 3rd

From the Broome County Environmental Management Council:
We are pleased to announce the opening of the 2020 Joyce KL Smith Environmental
Photography Show on Saturday October 3rd at the Taste NY Store at Cornell Cooperative
Extension of Broome County, located at 840 Upper Front Street in Dickinson. The exhibit is a
display of winning and honorable mention photographs from the Broome County Environmental
Management Council’s Photography Competition and will be open through the end of October.
This competition aims to celebrate and showcase the beauty of Broome County’s natural
environment through photos in the categories of Plant Life, Animal Life and Natural
Landscapes. This year’s show highlights our theme “Earth Day Every Day” in honor of this
year’s 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, with a special honor given to a photo that illustrates the
theme.
Members of the public may visit the exhibit anytime during Taste NY store hours, 8am-5pm on
weekdays, and 8am-2pm on Saturdays. Those visiting must wear a mask and social distance
while at the exhibit. While there, help support local farms and artisans with a visit to the Taste
NY store and the neighboring Broome County Regional Farmers Market.
This program would not be possible without the contributions of our partners and sponsors:
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Sierra Club, New York Forest Owners
Association, Beyond the Print, and A Frame Shoppe.
The event is held in honor of Joyce KL Smith, a longtime EMC member and local leader for the
environment. All proceeds of the competition go to the Joyce Smith Memorial Fund, which is
dedicated to furthering environmental education and enhancing environmental quality.
For more information, please visit www.gobroomecounty.com/emc or contact the Environmental
Management Council at 607-778-2375, weekdays.