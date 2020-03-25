2020 iDistricts Murals & Mosaics Project: Artist application now open!

Deadline to Apply: April 1st, 2020 at 6pm

The Broome County Arts Council (BCAC), in partnership with Broome County Planning Department (BCPD), collaboratively request qualifications (RFQ) from professional artists who wish to be considered for mural design and implementation in one of three Innovation Districts, or “iDistricts” in Broome County: Binghamton, Johnson City, and Endicott.

This project is funded by a $240,000.00 grant from the NYS Department of State. The project aims to create 28 mural and mosaic pieces, within the iDistricts, within a 3 year period. Project stipends will be provided to accepted applicants.

Guidelines: https://broomearts.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/iDistricts-Murals-Mosaics-Call-for-Artists-2.pdf

Apply: https://broomearts.formstack.com/forms/idistricts_murals_and_mosaics_application