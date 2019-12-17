2020 First Friday Art Walk expansion

From: M&T Bank

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) will receive an $8,000 Sponsorship from M&T Bank to add First Friday Art Walk Brochures to its regular programming in 2020.

BCAC has been piloting this program for Gorgeous Washington Street Association (GWSA) since October 2019.

The new brochures will be produced monthly, instead of bi-monthly and will be made available at 40-50 venues and online at the Broome County Arts Council’s website.

In addition to the galleries in Binghamton, the brochures will now include EatBING restaurants, a product of BCAC’s pilot, and a third category:​ Creative Site



This third category was developed to distinguish between visual and performing arts, including live music.

The new brochures will include photos/images from participants when possible, BCAC branding, a larger map with color-coded markers, and venues organized by location.

In addition to M&T’s major financial sponsorship, these brochures will be supported by the City of Binghamton and VisitBING and will be enhanced by programming and marketing from Broome County, PAST, WBNG-TV, and media partners Newschannel 34, Park Outdoor, and Pipe Dream (BU) .