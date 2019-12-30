2020 exhibition “Luminous Arias” by Brian Keeler

From the Tioga County Art Council:

Tioga County, NY: Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler will open on Friday, January 3, from 5 – 8 pm at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego.

This is a new exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work by a renowned regional artist, Brian Keeler.

On Thursday, January 9, Keeler will give an “Artist Talk” at TAC beginning at 7:00 pm at 179 Front Street.

That evening, the artist will present a slide show on his work which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical.

This talk is free and open to the public.

Luminous Arias will be on display from January 1 – 31 on T. – Sat. 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment. Join us .