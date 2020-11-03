2020 Christmas Basket Program put on by the Apalachin Lions

From the Apalachin Lions:

The Apalachin Lions would like to announce their 2020 Christmas Basket Program. 

Each year, since 1961, the Apalachin Lions have served the Apalachin, Little Meadows, Crestview Heights community by delivering “Christmas Baskets” during the Christmas season.    If you received a Christmas Basket Last year, you will be sent an invitation to participate in this year’s program.  If you did NOT receive assistance last year, you can contact the Apalachin Lion at weserve@apalachinlions.com to request an Application until November 23rd, 2020.

