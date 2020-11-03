2020 Christmas Basket Program put on by the Apalachin Lions

On October 29, the local non-profit organization Cops 4 a Cause (C4C) provided generous donations to help students and community members in the Owego Apalachin Central School District and Chenango Valley Central School District. C4C donated $1,500 to Owego Apalachin’s Holiday Food Fund and $1,500 to Chenango Valley’s Warrior Fund.

"We heard about these two great programs and immediately wanted to help,” said Cops4 a Cause President Scott Pauly. “We know times are difficult and we saw this as anopportunity to support numerous families in both Broome and Tioga Counties.”