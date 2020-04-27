2020 Annual National Volunteer Week Recognition

From the United Way of Broome County:

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us,

recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in our community.



The 2020 National Volunteer Week is April 19-25, 2020 and United Way of Broome County had taken

to the virtual world to recognize the dedicated volunteers in Broome County. United Way of Broome

County has partnered with area non-profits, including the Volunteer Association of the Southern Tier (VAST) and the Rural Health Service Corps.

To highlight and post as many photos on social media, honoring all our area volunteers. “National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize and honor the countless individuals who selflessly invest in the lives of others. These people make extraordinary contributions to individuals, families, neighborhoods, and communities. As events have been postponed or cancelled, we looked to celebrate volunteers in the digital realm, honoring the invaluable work,” shared Joni Kaiser, Volunteer Manager, United Way of Broome County.



To all the Broome County volunteers, we say “Thank You!” Many volunteers have dedicated their time and talents throughout the year and many are continuing volunteer services, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting those in need. Let’s thank these individuals and celebrate the positive impact of volunteerism!