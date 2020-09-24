2020 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Southern Tier

From Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter

WHAT: Hundreds of Binghamton area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 26. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Southern Tier as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams.

On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format on Walk day at United Methodist Homes’ Hilltop Campus, Deyo Hill Road in Johnson City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHEN: September 26, 2020

10 a.m.: Opening ceremony viewable at https://bit.ly/2G2Ji1v

10:15 a.m.: Walk begins

11 a.m: View Only Promise Garden at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus opens (available until 2 p.m.)

WHERE: All across Broome and Tioga counties on sidewalks, tracks and trails.