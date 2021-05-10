2020-2021 Owego Elks Award Winners

From the Owego Elks Lodge 1039:

Stephen Gregory, the Exalted Ruler of the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 announced this year’s Owego Elks Award Winners as a ceremony at the Owego Elks Lodge.

The 2020-2021 Elk of the Year is Jane Woody for her outstanding work chairing both the House and Grant committee and serving as Inner Guard.

Maria Fronek is this year’s Officer of the Year for her service as last year’s Inner Guard and this year’s Lecturing Knight along with the many long hours she has put into work for the Grant Committee seeking donations and grants to fund replacement of the lodge roof.

Lori Jerauld is this year’s Citizen of the Year. For the last year, Lori has been working on the Covid floor of a local hospital and the Owego Elks wants to recognize with great pride all she has done for so many people in dire need.

Jim Wieckhorst received the Ray Mullen/1039 Service Award. Jim is always there when we need help, cooking in the kitchen, working on the lawn, or setting up for an event or behind the bar ona Friday night! Jim is a Trustee and on the House Committee. He is just one of those people that is always willing to pitch in and help.

Harry Roger and Diane Gregory both received Grand Lodge Outstanding Service Commendations. Harry stepped up and became our Leading Knight a couple years ago when one was unexpectedly needed, and Diane Gregory has served on many committees and has been Lecturing Knight and then Loyal Knight for several years.

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 would like to congratulate all our winners and thank them for their dedication and service over the past year.