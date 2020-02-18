1970s folk favorite Jon Pousette-Dart to perform at 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

Folk-pop stalwart Jon Pousette-Dart will bring his 50-year songbook to 6 On The Square at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

One of the nearly forgotten heroes of the Northeastern folk-rock scene of the late 1970s and early ’80s, Pousette-Dart mined the same musical environs as America, Poco, Crosby Stills & Nash, Orleans and other college campus favorites.

Growing up in Suffern, with a household of artists — including his father (sculptor/painter/photographer Richard Pousette-Dart), grandfather and sister — he separated himself by picking up a guitar at age 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a Little League game.

The Pousette-Dart Band carved a place on FM radio and became one of the busiest touring groups in the U.S., working with such acts as The Byrds, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat, The Eagles, James Taylor, The J. Geils Band, Eddie Money, Manfred Mann, Jonathan Edwards, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Emmylou Harris, Gary Wright, Robert Palmer, Randy Newman, Journey, Billy Joel, NRBQ, the “Frampton Comes Alive” tour and Yes’ “Fragile” tour.

While the original group disbanded in the early 1980s, Pousette-Dart kept performing with drummer Eric Parker and continued writing and producing into the 1990s, when he returned to Nashville to begin recording again. He has released five solo albums, including 2015’s “Talk.”

He has co-written with some of the finest writers in the country, including Darrell Scott, Gary Nicholson, Jaime Kyle, John Bohlinger, Angelo, Sally Barris and Angela Kaset.

Learn more online at www.pousette-dart.com.

Tickets for the Feb. 22 show are $25 in advance or $30 at the door; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Coming up at 6OTS

Performing this winter and spring are Jay Ungar and Molly Mason (March 6), Martyn Joseph (March 20), David Francey (April 4), Bill Staines (April 18), Rod Abernethy (April 25), Tannahill Weavers (May 2), Vance Gilbert (May 16), North Sea Gas (June 5), and the 6OTS anniversary concert with the Trial of Cato (June 20).

Art exhibit shows Wilcox’s work

Through Feb. 22, 6OTS will display a selection of artwork from Chenango County artist Francis Wilcox. The Oxford native and retired Oxford High School music teacher also conducts the Oxford Community Band, and he has exhibited his artwork at venues around the region.

Photo exhibit opens March 4

The Two Rivers Photography Club will open an exhibit of members’ photos with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4. The club was founded in 2010 by former members of the Roberson Photo Club. They offer a variety competitions, classes and other activities. The 6OTS exhibit runs through May 16. Learn more at 2rpc.com.

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.