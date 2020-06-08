18th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Sponsorship available

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – The 18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice is set to take place on June 19, 2020 at Shepherd Hills Country Club. The mission of the tournament is to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the region – regardless of ability to pay – and offers bereavement services in the community. Health care workers, including Hospice nurses, need your support now more than ever as they continue to care for their patients and families who depend on them during these challenging times.

Thank you to this year’s major sponsors: Williams Toyota of Sayre (Title Sponsor), Keck’s Food Service, Inc. (Refreshment Sponsor), and Sayre American Legion Post 283 (Registration Sponsor). Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, but foursomes are limited. For more information, visit: https://www.guthrie.org/golf-for-guthrie

Special precautions will be taken during this year’s event to protect the health and safety of participants do to COVID-19. All CDC and State guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing will be followed.

