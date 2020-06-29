18th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Raises More Than $30,000

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – The 18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice took place Friday, June 19, at Shepard Hills Country Club. The mission of the tournament was to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the area – regardless of ability to pay – and offers bereavement services in the community.

Thanks to the participation of this year’s sponsors, players and the community, the tournament was able to raise more than $30,000.

Anja Miller, BSN, RN, Director, Guthrie Hospice said, “These funds are greatly appreciated and will go a long way in continuing to provide essential services to our Hospice patients and their families during their time of need.”

A special thank you to this year’s major sponsors: Williams Toyota of Sayre (Title Sponsor), Keck’s Food Service, Inc. & Stevens and Lee (Refreshment Sponsors), and Sayre American Legion Post 283 & First Light (Registration Sponsors).

Congratulations to this year’s tournament winners:

1st – Team: Tom Collins

2nd – Team: Jack Benjamin

3rd – Team: Gannon Associates

4th – The Grille at The Train Station

5th – Edward Jones

6th – Hudock Capital

7th – Hampford Research

Special precautions were taken during this year’s event to protect the health and safety of participants due to COVID-19. All CDC and state guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing were followed.

Save the date for June 2021 and join us for the 19th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament. Visit www.guthrie.org/golf-for-guthrie for more information.

