16th Annual Women’s Fund Breakfast Virtual Event Scheduled for June 24, 2021

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Johnson City New York, – There is still time to register for the 16th Annual Women’s Fund Breakfast. Attendees will hear an inspiring speaker, learn more about the fund, and learn from organizations funded by the Fund how their grants have made a difference in the lives of women and girls.

This year our virtual zoom event will feature Jami Floyd, former WNYC host of Morning Edition and current Senior Editor for Race and Justice at New York Public Radio. Jami is also a Binghamton University graduate, and political and legal editor in the WNYC Newsroom. Her keynote will be: Rebuilding After COVID-19: Healthcare Inequalities and Political Divides.

Guests will also hear from the recent Women’s Fund grant recipients and have a chance to win a variety of gift baskets. Tickets are $25 and help fund projects and programs supporting women and girls in the region. Register at https://bit.ly/35bL7md

The Women’s Fund is a component fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York. The Community Foundation encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 130 funds established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $18 million in grants to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga counties.

More information about the Women’s Fund and the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org.