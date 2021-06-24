14th Annual Binghamton Bridge Pedal on Saturday, August 7

From The Binghamton Bridge Pedal:

The Binghamton Bridge Pedal, followed by a Post Pedal Party, will take place on Saturday, August 7th from 9 am – 12 pm. Starting and finishing at TechWorks at 321 Water St. in Binghamton, join the family friendly fun with a leisurely 9-mile police-escorted bike tour around downtown Binghamton and the river corridor areas, exploring parks, significant sites, and multiple bridges.



Following the bike ride, is the Post Pedal Party (approximately 11:00AM – 12:00PM), which is also open to the public at no charge. Take a tour of TechWorks and enjoy some refreshments. FREE bike helmets in adult & children sizes will also be available while supplies last.

Pre-register online today at http://www.ctandi.org/binghamton-bridge-pedal-2021. Only $15 for Adults, $10 for Seniors 60 & over, and FREE for Youth 18 and younger. Register by July 26th to ensure a properly sized T-shirt. Day of event Registration is by cash or check at TechWorks beginning at 8:00AM.

Registration includes the bike ride, a t-shirt, and the Post Pedal Party.

The bike ride starts promptly at 9:00am, so please arrive early to TechWorks to register

or sign-in to pick-up your shirt. For more information about the Binghamton Bridge Pedal, and for photos and maps from past Binghamton Bridge Pedal events, go to https://bmtsonline.com/bikeped/bridge-pedal

Facebook at BinghamtonBridgePedal, or contact Scott Reigle at 778-2443 or

Scott.Reigle@BroomeCounty.US.