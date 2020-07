From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand cosponsored legislation to protect access to birth control and prevent the Trump administration from allowing employers to deny birth control coverage based on religious or moral opposition. Following a Supreme Court decision upholding the administration’s rule to undermine access to birth control, Gillibrand and her Senate colleagues are urging the Senate to pass the Protect Access to Birth Control Act. The Protect Access to Birth Control Act would block Trump’s rule that lets employers with religious or moral objections opt out of birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act. As a result, more than 120,000 women could lose their contraceptive coverage.