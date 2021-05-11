12th Annual Fishing & Heritage Day Event

From Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association:

South Otselic’s Fishing & Heritage Day will be Saturday, May 15 starting at 9 am, showcasing a wider than usual offering of fishing, nature, local history and musical presentations as the Otselic Valley Fish & Heritage Association shares its first virtual, online program.

This year’s event will feature over twenty prerecorded presentations on topics including fly tying, fish hatchery operations, history of the Gladding Fishing Line Co., premier of “My Dear Chester”, a play about the tragedy of South Otselic resident Grace Brown, bald eagles nesting in the valley, touring local historic homes and landmarks, fishing the Otselic River, plus musical performances by the Susquehanna String Band, Bandits on the Run and local musicians, Jenni Larchar and Tom Murphy, and Mark DeBottis.

Please join us by visiting our website at ovfish.org.