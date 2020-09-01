11th Annual Claws & Paws Golf Tournament Sunday, September 13 9AM

From The Broome County Humane Society:

The Humane Society’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Golden Oaks Golf Course in Windsor. There will be a 9:00 am Shot Gun start, lunch will be held at approximately 1:30 pm. We will also be hosting 50/50 raffles, basket raffles, and more.

The fee is $300 for a four-person team and includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, gift bag and lunch (dine in or takeout)!



Sunday, September 13, 20207:30 am Registration – Tee-off at 9:00 am – Shot-gun start1:30 pm lunchTickets for lunch ONLY are $25 per person

To register, please fill out the following form and submit by mail to 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or email to LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com



SPONSOR A HOLE TODAY!Tee hole sponsorship signs are available for $100 and golf flag sponsorship is available for $50 (You get to keep your personalized flag)!

For more information, please email LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com