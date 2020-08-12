11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament is Right Around the Corner!

From The Humane Society:

The Humane Society’s 11th Annual Claws & Paws Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Golden Oaks Golf Course in Windsor. There will be a 9:00 am Shot Gun start with lunch held at approximately 1:30 pm. Enjoy 50/50, basket raffles, and more.

The fee is $300 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, gift bag and lunch (dine in or takeout)! Tee hole sponsorship signs are available for $100 and golf flag sponsorship is available for $50.



Score a hole in one on any hole sponsored by Miller Auto for achance at great prizes or a brand new car!



Event Details:

Sunday, September 13, 20207:30 am Registration – Tee-off at 9:00 am – Shot-gun start1:30 pm lunchTickets for lunch ONLY are $25 per person



To register, please fill out the following form and submit by mail to 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or email to LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com

REGISTER NOW