11th Annual April 3rd Memorial Service at the American Civic Association

From The American Civic Association:

Warm greetings from the American Civic Association. Once again it is that time of the year when the American Civic Association holds a memorial service commemorating the lives of those that we lost in 2009.

The American Civic Association strives to bring the community together to honor the victims and their families. Please accept our invitation to attend, and we would request that you share and publicize the event to uphold the memory of the fallen and the message of unity in the Binghamton community.

The event will take place on Friday, April 3rd 2020, starting at 6 p.m. Please let us know if you will be able to attend by emailing: contact@americancivic.com or calling: (607)-723-9419.

APRIL 3, 2020

FRIDAY | 6:00 PM

AMERICAN CIVIC ASSOCIATION

131 FRONT ST. BINGHAMTON NY 13905