10/13/20 Chenango County COVID19 Update

From the Chenango County Health Department:

Individuals and businesses have done a great service to our community by following the evolving recommendations, guidance and regulations to decrease the spread of Coronavirus. Together we have done our part to reduce the numbers in the state and in our county. Your individual efforts to reduce illness have been successful in our local community. We know that it is not easy but you have made a positive difference.

Please remain diligent and keep social distancing, wearing masks/ face coverings in public, practicing good handwashing, and cleaning/ disinfecting techniques. The future is still unknown with the virus and we do not want our case numbers to spike. Many surrounding counties are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. We control our future at the local level. It is important to continue to try our best to keep the case numbers low so we can all stay healthy.

Over the past week we have seen an increase in positive case numbers. A growing number of these positive cases can be attributed to the opening of schools and colleges. Others are related to having contact with a person that lives outside of our county that is positive for coronavirus and still others are related to our residence who have traveled to other states with high rates of covid-19 and have returned home and have not voluntarily home quarantined for 14 days. This increase in positive cases is NOT related to a single incident, gathering or group activity.

We want to stress the importance of continuing to social distance while in a group setting, gathering, or out in public. If you travel outside of the county or

state, you should research current information about the place that you plan to visit so you may plan accordingly. Always take steps to protect yourself and your health. We cannot control what others do but we can take responsibility for ourselves and do the best we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Stay at least 6 feet away from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often.

Here at the Health Department we remain ready and prepared to deal with any COVID-19 increases in Chenango County. Plans are in place to deal with any situation. We remain diligent with contact tracing and investigation protocol.