BINGHAMTON, NY – As confidence grows for a winter storm Thursday into Friday, there is still some uncertainty.

According to our meteorologist Kate Thornton, there really isn’t much of a snow or ice threat Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday is actually looking pretty mild now for the Binghamton area.

The precipitation really picks up Thursday evening, where snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, resulting on about 6 to 12 inches on the ground by morning.

There is currently a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Broome County beginning at 1 AM Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch means conditions are favorable for a winter storm event.