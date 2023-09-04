TOWN OF GREENE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another Labor Day Picnic means another addition to an ever-growing mosaic art piece.

For the past several years, mosaic artist Emily Jablon has decorated the scout house at the Ball Flats with tile art that symbolizes the festivities at the annual Labor Day Picnic. Today, she unveiled phase three of the project, which showcases a clown handing out balloons, runners in the 5-K race, a Bingo Wheel, carnival tent and fireworks.

Jablon says that the mosaic was done by kids enrolled in Greene’s summer enrichment program.

“And over two-hundred kids this summer helped create this phase of the mosaic. So that once the mosaic is done, which we got done in a month, we bring the mosaic panels down here, where my fabulous crew standing behind me, we tirelessly installed this mosaic, day in and day out. No days off, in the heat, until it was done, so that we could have it done in time for the Labor Day Picnic,” said Jablon.

Jablon says that the mosaic is three years in the making, and over 600 kids have played a part to make it what it is today.

Jablon says, that although one side of the building is now fully covered, she hopes to continue the mosaic around the entire scout house.