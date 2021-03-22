Unsolved murder homicide that killed 17 year-old, 10 years later

BINGHAMTON, NY – The family of the victim of an unsolved arson homicide is still seeking justice 10 years after the fire.

17 year-old Jeffrey Aissa died during a fire that took place in his Binghamton home in the early morning hours of March 17th, 2011.

Aissa’s mother and siblings were able to escape the blaze that investigators say was started on the front porch of their Milford Street home.

Police ruled the case an arson homicide.

His mother Maureen says the rest of the family has since lived in fear that the arsonist might strike them again.

“It’s been going on for a long time. The youngest child was 9, he’s now 19, he’s out of high school. That’s a huge span for us to be without closure. It’s a huge span for a little child like that to be so frightened and grow up that way,” says Maureen.

Aissa says she continues to work cooperatively with Binghamton detectives anytime she gets a tip on the cold case.

And she appeals to the perpetrator’s conscience, pleading with them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Binghamton Police at 772-7085.