BINGHAMTON, NY – A local activist group is holding a rally in favor of getting rid of masks in schools.

“Unmask our Children, Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins County,” was founded on Facebook in June.

The rally will be held on Sunday at 1pm at the Broome County Courthouse.

The group hopes to educate people on the dangers of masks and will feature political speakers as well as doctors and kids themselves.

All are welcome to attend.