(NBC) — “Dateline NBC” will air a two-hour special Friday on the latest in the investigation into the murders of the University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.

During the special, correspondent Keith Morrison speaks with friends and family members of the victims, as well as former acquaintances and classmates of Bryan Kohberger, the alleged killer.

Here is a preview of Morrison’s report:

KRISTI GONCALVES: “I went into complete shock. Absolute, complete shock. I– I– I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think.”

The Goncalves family’s daughter, Kaylee, along with her best friend Maddie Mogen, roommate Xana Kernodle and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, had all been found dead in a house on King Road, just a couple of blocks from campus.

KEITH MORRISON: “What’s it like seeing all this happen in your hometown, in that place you love so much?”

HAYLEY GUENTHER: “It breaks my heart.”

Hayley Guenther is a reporter for KHQ, the local NBC affiliate. She grew up in Moscow, attended the university and once lived on King, a beloved strip of homes where sorority and fraternity members often moved to spend their final semesters at school.

HAYLEY GUENTHER: “I lived the exact life that they were living. And so, it just– it really hit close to home, like, how could this happen?”

No one, it seemed, had a clue about that. Or what to think or feel after the city’s first homicide in seven years.

Moscow Police were clearly working the crime scene, but publicly, they were saying not a word about what they’d found inside. About what had happened, or who might have done it.

