BINGHAMTON, NY – A local group known for blending and unifying musical styles from many cultures is hosting a holiday celebration for all backgrounds.

UnityGroup is presenting a holiday concert this weekend called One World.

We caught up with the band’s director and founder Rob Weinberger today as he demonstrated some of the many instruments he plays.

UnityGroup, which has been around for more than 20 years, is a collection of area musicians who improvise around original music based on world traditions from West Africa, the Caribbean, South America and more.

Weinberger says the music is uplifting and family friendly and perfect for celebrating the holidays.’

“Walking around and seeing excited people with smiles on their faces looking forward to different holiday events and gatherings, it’s always very special. So, we love to perform this time of year,” says Weinberger.

The concert takes place Saturday from 7 to 9 inside Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

It’s free thanks to a New York State Council on the Arts grant Weinberger secured through the Earlville Opera House.

That event is also supported by the church and the Village of Johnson City.

Even though it’s free, Weinberger is asking people to reserve tickets at UnityGroup dot event brite dot com due to limited capacity.

Only 200 tickets will be issued and masks must be worn.