United Way’s Day of Action

Volunteers with the United Way were back out over the weekend, assisting non-profits in our community.

The United Way’s annual Day of Action took place on Friday and Saturday.

Day of Action is meant to create positive change.

Last year, UW collected hundreds of items to support child care centers during the pandemic.

This year, it had a dozen of different sites to clean up.

One of the sites was the garden behind Roberson, where volunteers helped to get rid of the weeds.

Ziva Sodon, a 7th grader at Seton Catholic Central, says it’s important to help save the bees.

“If we clear out the dead weeds and then the bees will have more to pollinate and grow more life,” says Sodon.

Other locations included Otsiningo Park, the YMCA, The PAL Camp, the Discovery Center and more.

If you’re interested in helping out, find out more information at UWbroomevolunteers.org.