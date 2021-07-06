United Way surpasses fundraising goal

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite a year full of obstacles, the United Way of Broome County has surpassed its annual fundraising goal, collecting more than 2 million dollars to be donated towards local non-profits.

This year’s goal was to raise 1.7 million dollars to support the health, education, and financial stability of community members.

The 2 million dollars raised will be distributed throughout 45 local non-profit organizations with 68 projects and programs.

The United Way says these programs will produce positive change for our area’s families, youth, and seniors.

