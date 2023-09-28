ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way of Broome County is setting an ambitious goal for its upcoming fundraising campaign.

The United Way held its annual meeting last night at the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell.

It also launched its community campaign for 2023/2024 with a target of $1.72 million. That’s $20,000 more than last year’s goal.

The organization also presented three special awards.

That included the Community Spirit Award given to NewsChannel 34 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group in recognition of the $10,000 donation Nexstar made to the United Way’s anti-hunger initiative The Full Plate Project.

Our General Manager Tina Castano accepted the award on Nexstar’s behalf.