VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – United Way of Broome County is preparing to host two 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies and is seeking volunteers from the community.

United Way will host volunteers at their Broome County Office on September 1, beginning at 4 p.m., to install the annual 9/11 flag display. The volunteer event will create a static display of 2,977 flags that represent and honor those who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

On September 11, the United Way will host two Memorial Ceremonies at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. There is no fee to attend, and the event is open to all residents who wish to join in remembrance of the victims. The event will also include a Colors Ceremony by local Veterans.

All veteran and service organizations in Broome County are invited to attend.

The Memorial Ceremonies are part of the United Way’s annual Day of Caring event to recognize the volunteers and heroes that responded to the 9/11 attacks and to remember the victims of the infamous day.

For more information on the ceremonies and to register to volunteer, visit uwbroome.org.

The United Way of Broome County Offices are located at 101 South Jensen Road in Vestal.