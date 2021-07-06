United Way of Broome County surpasses campaign goal

BINGHAMTON, NY- Despite a year full of obstacles, the United Way of Broome County has surpassed its yearly fundraising goal, collecting more than 2 million dollars to be donated towards local non-profits.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic the organization has faced a variety of challenges, but though the community’s support and generosity they are able to maintain the services that make a positive impact on many peoples lives.

This years goal was to raise 1,720,000 dollars to support the health, education, and financial stability of Broome County community members.

LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County says “Reaching this goal is an important accomplishment and a testament to the incredible generosity of this community. Your generosity is life giving and we are profoundly thankful”.

The 2 million dollars raised will be distributed throughout 45 local non-profit organizations with 68 projects and programs producing the ability to give support and a positive change for the community’s families, youth, and seniors.