United Way of Broome County receives Decker Grant

BINGHAMTON, NY – The United Way of Broome County has a big gift coming its way.

The Decker Foundation has approved a grant of $85,000 to the charity, which will be added to this year’s campaign to fund the organization’s community partners.

All of the funds will be distributed to different community service projects and programs to address critical needs in our community and to support local health and human service programs.

You can find a list of organizations supported by United Way’s Annual Community Campaign, and info on how to donate yourself, at UWBroome.org.