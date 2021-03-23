United Way of Broome County launches new initiative to fund urgent community needs

BINGHAMTON, NY — United Way of Broome County has launched a new fund to rapidly deploy flexible resources to local nonprofits and better help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization say that the United We Stand Fund will provide aid to frontline human service organizations working in Broome county to combat the outbreak’s emergent and economic consequences and support innovative solutions to meet the community’s urgent needs.

Applicants for funding must be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization , be fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, or be an organization qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions.

More information on the fund can be found here.