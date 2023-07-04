BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) For 40 years, the United Way of Broome County has been assisting community members in crisis by providing them with access to essential resources.

Established in 1983, The United Way was opened to answer calls from those seeking help in Broome County and the surrounding areas. Fielding more than 55,000 calls annually, the service provides those in need with information and access to things such as food pantries, housing and rent assistance, mental health resources, transportation, elder services, and other critical needs. Helping people from all walks of life and of all ages, they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“From ‘hello’ to help, we’re here for you,” said Candace Gregory, Director of 211 Susquehanna River Region. “United Way’s 211 has the unique advantage of having approximately 3,000 community resources in our services database at any given moment. Our information and referral specialists are highly skilled, compassionate team members who will ensure you know about and can access any resources available. If you’re struggling financially, physically or mentally, we encourage you to call.”

During the height of the pandemic economic fallout the call center saw nearly a 41% increase in calls.

“It’s heartbreaking to think about how many people in our community struggle to put food on their table, pay rent, afford medications or any number of other challenges we hear about regularly,” said Gregory. “What gives me hope – what gives our community hope – is that a resource like 211 is always there for them in their moments of crisis.”

To celebrate this anniversary, the United way plans to celebrate on social media and with staff this week.

The United Way has made it its mission to provide quick and easy access for all who are in need. To get help, dial 2-1-1 or visit their online database helpme211.org. The center also provides a texting service available Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. Individuals can text their zip code to 898211 to access help.