United Way of Broome County achieves fundraising goal

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Strong community support helped propel the United Way of Broome County past its goal. The United Way announced it has surpassed its 2018-2019 Community Campaign target of over $1.8 million.

Each year, the organization raises funds that support health, education, and financial stability for everyone in Broome County. The $1.8 million has been committed to assisting 35 local non-profits with 54 different projects and programs designed to produce lasting change in the community.

Throughout the campaign, more than 18 hundred individuals dedicated nearly 13,000 volunteer hours.

