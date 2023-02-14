ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 28th, United Way of Broome County is giving community members an opportunity to let their voices be heard.

United Way and the Southern Tier Community Center are seeking input regarding economic mobility, health access, and childhood and youth success in Broome County.

Residents are invited to come share their thoughts and ideas about our community strengths and what you want to see for the future.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southern Tier Community Center located on 1 Club House Road in Endicott.

Participants (18+) will be provided with dinner and a $15 Visa Gift Card.

You can reserve your spot by calling 607-240-2007 or visiting uwbroome.org/conversations/.